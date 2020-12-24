Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Julie Reeder
Publisher 

YouTube now censors dissenting views

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/23/2020 at 5:05pm



After a complete and coordinated media blackout of news that might shed a negative light on the Biden Family and their documented ties to Ukraine, Russia, China, Iran, Khazikstan etc., by the New York Post until after the election.

After Senate hearings with Twitter and Facebook CEOs.

After most states filed antitrust lawsuits with Google, YouTube, owned by Google, announces it will censor all content that mentions fraud and elections in the same video.

It’s tantamount to the phone company telling half the country, “You can’t say that on our phones. We are going to cut those calls...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 12/24/2020 12:25