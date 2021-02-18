Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Palomar earns SDG&E energy award for net-zero M&O Building

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/17/2021 at 11:52am

Palomar College

Village News/Courtesy photo

Palomar College has won an Excellence in Energy Leadership Award from San Diego Gas & Electric for its maintenance and operations building, a "net-zero" project that opened in April 2019.

SAN MARCOS – Palomar College has won an Excellence in Energy Leadership Award from San Diego Gas & Electric for its maintenance and operations building, a "net-zero" project that opened in April 2019.

Maintenance and operations has received national recognition since its grand opening for a variety of "passive" design features that reduce the need for heating and cooling, while utilizing daylight throughout to reduce artificial lighting. Combined with a 180-kilowatt solar array, the design makes the facility one of the region's most energy-efficient new projects.

"Palomar College is c...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020