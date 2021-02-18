Palomar earns SDG&E energy award for net-zero M&O Building

Palomar College has won an Excellence in Energy Leadership Award from San Diego Gas & Electric for its maintenance and operations building, a "net-zero" project that opened in April 2019.

Maintenance and operations has received national recognition since its grand opening for a variety of "passive" design features that reduce the need for heating and cooling, while utilizing daylight throughout to reduce artificial lighting. Combined with a 180-kilowatt solar array, the design makes the facility one of the region's most energy-efficient new projects.

"Palomar College is c...