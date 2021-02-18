Project to widen Route 74 corridor between OC and Elsinore to get underway

A $49 million project to expand Route 74, the Ortega Highway, between Lake Elsinore and the Orange County line is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Feb. 22, and motorists were advised to expect delays as the work progresses.

The State Route 74 Widening Project will consist of Watsonville-based Granite Construction Inc. making a series of modifications intended to enhance safety along the two-lane corridor, according to Kim Cherry, public information officer of Caltrans District 8.

The work will begin with excavation in preparation for widening existing westbound and eastbound lanes to 12 feet,...