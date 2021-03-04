Are we living in a culture of fear? What has happened to our American exceptionalism, our attitudes built on the wild west, rugged individualism, the culture of “we can do anything we put our minds to?” The society that courageously fought Communism, fascism and created a prosperous freedom-loving country to which people clammer to enter and bring their families?

According to psychiatrist and medical-legal expert Dr. Mark McDonald, MD, we have become victims of a “delusional psychosis” because of COVID-19. While there is a real virus, he said Americans are suffering because there ha...