Managing a backyard bird habitat

Placing nesting boxes or bird houses around the yard will attract birds that prefer the protected cavities of small hollows for their nests.

FALLBROOK – For many nature enthusiasts, there's nothing more rewarding than seeing wildlife right in their own backyard. Providing several different types of foods can be the first step to welcoming a variety of birds to one's yard.

Bill Askenburg, a backyard birding enthusiast and maker of custom birdhouses, says he offers thistle seed to attract finches and chickadees.

A nut and berry mix is set out for woodpeckers and a sunflower/safflower mix attracts cardinals, wrens, doves and blue jays.

A few different feeders placed at various heights or hung from branches on a property can attra...