March is National Pet Poison Prevention Month

LOS ANGELES – Watching your dog or cat get sick from toxic items or poison is a nightmare for any pet owner. Symptoms of poisoning can be especially traumatic, ranging from seizures and vomiting to nosebleeds and diarrhea.

"Nobody wants to see their pets suffer in such a painful way or, worst-case scenario, have a fatal incident. That's why it's important to make sure your home environment keeps dogs and cats as safe as possible," Dr. Erin Katribe, veterinarian and medical director for Best Friends Animal Society, said.

As March is Pet Poison Prevention Month, Best Friends Animal Societ...