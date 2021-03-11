When green turns to grey – Caring for our aging trees and urban forests

By Roger Boddaert Special to the Village News

Live Oak Park is in the heart of an oak woodland.

When you drive to work, go to the grocery store, or visit family or friends, do you

ever wonder where all these trees came from and how they got here?

Just think what your community would be like without trees – only plain asphalt

telephone poles and wires, which would not be very pleasing to experience.

The trees that have been planted in our Southern California urban forests come

from around the world and have been planted by cities, urban foresters, and

volunteers. They are now turning grey with age, just like a few of us today.

Besides the world's natural forests, some of the imported...