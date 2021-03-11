When green turns to grey – Caring for our aging trees and urban forests
Last updated 3/11/2021 at 9:25am
When you drive to work, go to the grocery store, or visit family or friends, do you
ever wonder where all these trees came from and how they got here?
Just think what your community would be like without trees – only plain asphalt
telephone poles and wires, which would not be very pleasing to experience.
The trees that have been planted in our Southern California urban forests come
from around the world and have been planted by cities, urban foresters, and
volunteers. They are now turning grey with age, just like a few of us today.
Besides the world's natural forests, some of the imported...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)