Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

San Diego State to open COVID-19 vaccine site in Viejas Arena Tuesday

 
Last updated 3/22/2021 at 3:03pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Beginning Tuesday, anyone eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in San Diego County will be able to book an appointment at a new county-operated site opening at San Diego State University's Viejas Arena.

Through a partnership between SDSU and the county, Viejas Arena will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Appointment availability depends on vaccine supply, which remains limited across the state and nation.

"SDSU and the County of San Diego have a long-standing and strong partnership working together to address pressing public health issues in ou...



