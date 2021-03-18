Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

SBA extends deferment period for all COVID-19 EIDL and other disaster loans until 2022

 
Last updated 3/17/2021 at 11:46am



WASHINGTON –The U.S. Small Business Administration announced extended deferment periods for all disaster loans, including the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, until 2022.

All SBA disaster loans made in calendar year 2020, including COVID-19 EIDL, will have a first payment due date extended from 12-months to 24-months from the date of the note.

All SBA disaster loans made in calendar year 2021, including COVID-19 EIDL, will have a first payment due date extended from 12-months to 18-months from the date of the note.

Existing SBA disaster loans approved prior to 2020 in regul...



