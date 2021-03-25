FUHSD students expected to return to in-person learning in hybrid model after spring break

A tentative agreement with FUHSD's teachers' union is pending ratification

Fallbrook Union High School District students are expected to return to in-person classes in a hybrid format after spring break, the district said late Wednesday.

FUHSD Superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez said in a letter to parents and guardians that the district reached a tentative agreement to add an addendum on COVID-19 protocols to the existing agreement between FUHSD and the Fallbrook High School Teachers Association.

The addendum is still pending ratification by teachers’ union members. Should that happen, the district's board of trustees will meet Monday, March 29, to approve the a...