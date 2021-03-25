Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

FUHSD students expected to return to in-person learning in hybrid model after spring break

A tentative agreement with FUHSD's teachers' union is pending ratification

 
Last updated 3/25/2021 at 12:55pm



Fallbrook Union High School District students are expected to return to in-person classes in a hybrid format after spring break, the district said late Wednesday.

FUHSD Superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez said in a letter to parents and guardians that the district reached a tentative agreement to add an addendum on COVID-19 protocols to the existing agreement between FUHSD and the Fallbrook High School Teachers Association.

The addendum is still pending ratification by teachers’ union members. Should that happen, the district's board of trustees will meet Monday, March 29, to approve the a...



