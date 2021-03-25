Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Oceanside woman arrested for alleged murder of baby

 
Last updated 3/25/2021 at 11:12am



VISTA (CNS) - An Oceanside woman accused in the death of her newborn baby last fall pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and child abuse charges.

Kelsey Shande Carpenter, 31, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of a baby identified as Kiera C. in a criminal complaint.

Oceanside police said officers and paramedics responded just before 7 a.m. on Nov. 15 to a Canyonside Way home for a report of a newborn who was not breathing. The baby was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said Carpenter was charged based on ``information received from the follow-up investigation and...



