Dear Lady Liberty,

As a result of the new “open border” policies enacted by the Biden/Harris administration, your services are no longer needed due to the reduction of “legal applicants” for immigration and naturalization processing. Additionally, Liberty Island is formally closed, effective immediately. The Liberty Island facilities are currently undergoing repurposing to accommodate the hordes of unaccompanied, undocumented, alien minors, compliments of the forward-thinking Democratic Party directed by the Biden/Harris administration.

Yes, it is true, Ms. Liberty, your service to the nation has proven invaluable over the last 135 years. In past years, legal aliens petitioning for citizenship or entry into the country were required to undergo rigorous background checks and physical examinations. But thanks to the Biden/Harris administration’s brilliance, the vetting process for “undocumented alien immigrants” has been formally terminated. True, this new policy change most assuredly endangers the welfare of “American citizens;” however, these policy changes follow the Biden/Harris administration’s guidelines and the promises they made to their most coveted group of future voters, “undocumented aliens.”

Of course, with the absence of medical examinations, it is unknown how many undocumented alien immigrants may be bringing diseases such as tuberculosis and or COVID-19 into our communities. And undoubtedly, the elimination of vetting the legions of undocumented aliens will open our society to undesirable individuals who may harm Americans in the process. But, Ms. Liberty, the Democrats seem eager to satisfy the needs of their future voters. For that, they are willing to risk the safety of American citizens without any reservations.

True, the sheer magnitude of the undocumented aliens currently crossing our southern border is unprecedented in our country’s history. But fear not because the unaccompanied minors are being escorted through Mexico and dumped off at our border by very “compassionate coyotes.”

The Department of Homeland Securty reports a contrary picture of events on the ground suggesting a staggering number of women and children are being trafficked and raped by the coyotes.

Fortunately, the Biden/Harris administration promises “free” healthcare, housing assistance, food stamps and monetary support to compensate for any inhumane treatment they may have received during their journey to cross our border “illegally.” Indeed, most Americans do not qualify for these generous government programs; nonetheless, American citizens will be pleased to learn they will be paying for these programs anyway.

So, Ms. Liberty, in recognition of your stellar service to the nation for more than a century, we are sending you a copy of Rush Limbaugh’s first book, “The Way Things Ought to Be.” This book, of course, encapsulates the “way America used to be” before the Democrats decided to discard our national heritage, endanger American citizens, purge our immigration laws and all to protect their political dominance in perpetuity by “unmaking America.”

Dave Maynard