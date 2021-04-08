CWA waives late penalty for Rainbow payment

The electronic payment the Rainbow Municipal Water District made to the San Diego County Water Authority didn’t process by the date it was due, so Rainbow was assessed a late penalty. The fault was in the electronic processing rather than Rainbow's lack of a payment attempt, so March 25, the SDCWA board unanimously approved a waiver of the penalty.

Rainbow purchased 700.5 acre-feet of water from the CWA during January 2021. Including fixed charges Rainbow’s payment to the CWA for that month was $1,299,620.70. The invoice was dated Feb. 9, and Rainbow’s payment was due March 15.

Beca...