Village News

By Tony Ault
Staff Writer 

Federal and state tax deadlines extended, Estimated Tax payments still due April 15

 
Last updated 4/7/2021 at 11:40am



The U.S. Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service announced that the federal income tax filing due date for individuals for the 2020 tax year will be automatically extended from April 15 to May 17.

According to their news release, individual taxpayers can also postpone federal income tax payments for the 2020 tax year due April 15 to May 17, without penalties and interest, regardless of the amount owed. This postponement applies to individual taxpayers, including individuals who pay self-employment tax.

This relief does not apply to estimated tax payments that are due April 15. Th...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

