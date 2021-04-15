New communal space opens April 24

The building on East Mission is now home to The Mill and an assortment of businesses.

FALLBROOK – Residents may have noticed a few changes happening at 838 E. Mission Road. Once an abandoned barn, the building has been transformed into a welcoming communal space called The Mill.

The property will consist of Booze Brothers Brewing offering beer, wood-fired pizza and coffee as well as a retail shop called Shoppe Witty spearheaded by the ladies of Witty Rentals.

The Mill will have its soft opening Saturday, April 24 from 12-9 p.m. and Sunday, April 25 12-8 p.m. They hope to see everyone there.

Submitted by The Mill.

...