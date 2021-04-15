Cold case reward for tips in 2016 Oceanside slaying

SAN DIEGO – The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced April 7 an increased reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the fatal shooting of an Oceanside man five years ago.

The federal agency added $10,000 to an earlier offer of $1,000 posted by San Diego County Crime Stoppers for any tip that helps solve the mystery of who gunned down 35-year-old Brandon Keiser on March 22, 2016.

Shortly after 10 p.m. that day, patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire a few blocks east of Oceanside Transit Center found Keiser lying mortally wounded...