Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Cold case reward for tips in 2016 Oceanside slaying

 
Last updated 4/14/2021 at 10:05pm

Brandon Keiser

SAN DIEGO – The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced April 7 an increased reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the fatal shooting of an Oceanside man five years ago.

The federal agency added $10,000 to an earlier offer of $1,000 posted by San Diego County Crime Stoppers for any tip that helps solve the mystery of who gunned down 35-year-old Brandon Keiser on March 22, 2016.

Shortly after 10 p.m. that day, patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire a few blocks east of Oceanside Transit Center found Keiser lying mortally wounded...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

