_'Where was the truth

One of the oldest tricks in the leftist’s playbook is to claim being a “lifelong Republican,” before regurgitating leftist propaganda. That scam was used by the anti-Trump Lincoln Project frauds, adored by CNN, who fell from grace when their sleezy true natures came out. Nobody buys it, so pretend-Republicans might as well drop the ruse.

Gordon Tinker’s recent letter starts with the “lifelong Republican” thing, before claiming agony for listening to Trump “lie, lie, lie, lie.” What is his best example of a Trump lie? It’s the old media lie which is now known as the Charlot...