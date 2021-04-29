Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Issa offers motion to prevent public financing of new alien port of entry entitlement

 
Last updated 4/28/2021 at 11:45am



WASHINGTON – April 21, Congressman Darrell Issa (CA-50), senior member of the House Judiciary Committee, led the Republican Motion to Recommit to prevent taxpayer funding for a new alien port of entry entitlement created by H.R. 1573, the Access to Counsel Act of 2021.

This bill would require that aliens attempting to enter the U.S. through a port of entry be afforded a right to consult with a counsel or other interested party if the alien is referred to a secondary inspection. This will upend current practice and impose serious logistical and practical consequences to entry screening at...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

