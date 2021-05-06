Residents needed for Citizens' Oversight Committee

FALLBROOK – In order to modernize and upgrade Fallbrook High School, Measure AA was approved by the Fallbrook voters on Nov. 8, 2016.

In accordance with Bond Measure AA, Fallbrook Union High School District was required to appoint an independent Citizens’ Oversight Committee to assure bond funds are being spent as outlined in the Measure AA Bond Measure ballot language.

The COC was appointed within 60 days of the date that the board entered the election results in its minutes pursuant to Education Code 15274. The COC was appointed on March 13, 2017.

COC members are appointed for two year terms and may renew their term up to three times. Currently, the term of service for each of the COC members expired in the fall of 2020. None of the COC members expressed an interest in renewing their appointment. With one application in, there are still five vacancies on the COC.

The COC is comprised of specific members of the community including:

● a business representative

● a senior citizen group representative

● a taxpayer organization member

● a parent or guardian of a student enrolled in the FUHS district

● a parent or guardian of a student enrolled in the district and active in a parent-teacher organization

● an at-large community member

The responsibilities of COC members include making a two-year commitment, attending COC meetings which are held at least two times a year to review the progress of Bond construction and spending.

FUHSD staff provide information and answers to questions from committee members. The meetings consist of members receiving reports including information on each school site’s proposed projects, their status and the cost of construction to date. The COC determines if the district is in compliance with Measure AA Bond language, and Proposition 39. The COC, through the COC chair, prepares and presents an annual report to the board.

Interested parties should complete an application which can be found at https://www.fuhsd.net/ below "Bond Measure AA" or by contacting Leea Powell at [email protected].

Applications are due on Friday, May 21. The board will review applications in a regular scheduled board meeting and appoint members to the COC.

Submitted by Fallbrook Union High School District.