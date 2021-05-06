Congressmen Issa, Johnson introduce bipartisan bill to reduce prescription drug costs

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Darrell Issa, the ranking Republican Member of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property and the Internet, announced yesterday with his Democratic counterpart, Subcommittee Chairman Hank Johnson (GA), the introduction of the Affordable Prescriptions for Patients Through Improvements to Patent Litigation Act, amending the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act of 2009 (BPCIA).

Issa released the following statement:

“This legislation is a historic reform to our patent system that will reduce drug costs, unleash medical innovation an...