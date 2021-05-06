Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Congressmen Issa, Johnson introduce bipartisan bill to reduce prescription drug costs

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/5/2021 at 10:47am



WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Darrell Issa, the ranking Republican Member of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property and the Internet, announced yesterday with his Democratic counterpart, Subcommittee Chairman Hank Johnson (GA), the introduction of the Affordable Prescriptions for Patients Through Improvements to Patent Litigation Act, amending the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act of 2009 (BPCIA).

Issa released the following statement:

“This legislation is a historic reform to our patent system that will reduce drug costs, unleash medical innovation an...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020