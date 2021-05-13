Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News reporter 

County approves case-by-case review of fee to trust and tribal liquor license proposals

 
The County of San Diego will now consider reservation fees to trust and liquor license proposals on a case-by-case basis.

A 4-1 Board of Supervisors vote May 4, with Joel Anderson opposed, repeals the previous county policy opposing all fee-to-trust applications and the previous policy with more stringent criteria for liquor licenses than had been the case for non-tribal land.

The action directed the county's chief administrative officer to work in cooperation with tribal governments and surrounding communities to minimize off-reservation impacts of fee-to-trust applications, review and...



