Whisper Not wins San Francisco Mile Stakes

After winning a July 2020 stakes race in England, Whisper Not was sent to California for races at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club and Santa Anita Park. He was entrusted to trainer Richard Baltas, who stabled the colt at the San Luis Rey Training Center in 2020 when he was not at a track.

Whisper Not made his Northern California debut April 24 at Golden Gate Fields and won the Grade 3 San Francisco Mile Stakes. "It was a very good race for him," Baltas said. "He relaxed nicely."

The San Francisco Mile Stakes was a one-mile turf race for horses three years old and upward. Baltas warned jockey...