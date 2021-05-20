Full-day, five-days-a-week schedule for fall approved by FUESD
Last updated 5/19/2021 at 2:44pm
Like all public schools, the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District was forced to move to full-time remote learning when the pandemic first started. But thanks to the efforts of teachers, staff and administrators, the district was able to phase students back to the classroom safely – and ahead of the vast majority of San Diego County schools.
The journey back to the classroom started in October when students were brought back in a hybrid format. This consisted of students split into two cohorts and back in the classroom two days a week. Since October, the district was able to build o...
