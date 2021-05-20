Nation's first civility research center jointly launched by National Conflict Resolution Center and UC San Diego

SAN DIEGO – The National Conflict Resolution Center and University of California San Diego have jointly launched the nation’s first-ever center for research on civility. The Applied Research Center for Civility at UC San Diego, which officially opened on May 1, draws from NCRC’s groundbreaking work in this area to conduct cutting-edge research into the dynamics of society’s most pressing issues, including racial injustice and mass incarceration, workplace harassment, and freedom of expression on college campuses.

“Hatred and intolerance are at the heart of many societal issues, fr...