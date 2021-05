SHERIFF'S LOG Last updated 5/19/2021 at 11:56am



April 15 600 block S. Main Ave. Burglary April 29 Brooke Rd. @ Stage Coach Ln. Arrest: Poss. narcotic controlled subs. April 30 1200 block S. Stage Coach Ln. Arrest: Poss. narcotic controlled subs. 2200 block Huffstatler St. Burglary May 1 1200 block S. Main Ave. Make/pass/publish fictitious check/bill/note May 2 1600 block S. Mission Rd. Rape by force/fear May 3 7200 block Via Mariposa Sur. Child abuse incident May 4 5200 block S. Mission Rd. Arrest: Poss. narcotic controlled subs. 2500 block Valerie Dr. Missing adult 200 block N. Main Ave. Burglary May 5 35500 block...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.