County update

For the last 14 months, like many around the country, the Board of Supervisors

has held their meetings on Zoom. Prior to COVID-19, like many, I’d never heard of Zoom; now I wonder how did we ever function without it?

At the time of writing this, over 87% of the population in San Diego has received

at least one dose of the vaccine and over 64% are fully vaccinated. The County is

expanding its vaccine efforts making it easier for businesses and community

organizations to host mobile vaccination events at their place of business.

Businesses can fill out an online request for a mobile vacci...