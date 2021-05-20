Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

NCTD receives $4 million grant to support transition to zero-emissions bus operations

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/19/2021 at 12:08pm

bus

Village News/Courtesy photo

A $4 million grant will enable NCTD to accelerate its transition to a zero-emission fleet of buses.

Funds to deliver significant air quality and operational benefits to the San Diego region

OCEANSIDE – The North County Transit District announced May 17 that the California Energy Commission has awarded the district a $4 million grant to construct a hydrogen fueling station at the agency's West Division BREEZE Facility in Oceanside. Once constructed, this station will have the capacity to support up to 50 hydrogen fuel-cell electric buses bringing the District closer toward achieving its goal of transitioning its entire fleet to zero-emission buses by 2042.

"NCTD remains commi...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 05/20/2021 17:40