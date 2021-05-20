NCTD receives $4 million grant to support transition to zero-emissions bus operations
Funds to deliver significant air quality and operational benefits to the San Diego region
OCEANSIDE – The North County Transit District announced May 17 that the California Energy Commission has awarded the district a $4 million grant to construct a hydrogen fueling station at the agency's West Division BREEZE Facility in Oceanside. Once constructed, this station will have the capacity to support up to 50 hydrogen fuel-cell electric buses bringing the District closer toward achieving its goal of transitioning its entire fleet to zero-emission buses by 2042.
"NCTD remains commi...
