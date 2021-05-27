Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

NCTD COASTER operations to resume traditional summer schedule on Memorial Day weekend

 
Last updated 5/26/2021 at 11:20am



OCEANSIDE – The North County Transit District is excited to announce that the COASTER will be resuming its traditional summer schedule on Saturday, May 29, which includes the restoration of weekend service that has been suspended since late March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With more public places opening back up, NCTD is boosting its COASTER service to accommodate seasonal events and activities like HOME*GROWN*FUN presented by the San Diego County Fair and Padres games at Petco Park. The new COASTER schedule includes 22 trips Monday through Thursday, 26 trips on Friday, 12 trips...



