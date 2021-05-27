Three Navy ships return to San Diego after seven-month deployment
Last updated 5/26/2021 at 11:18am
SAN DIEGO – The amphibious assault ship Makin Island and amphibious transport dock ships San Diego and Somerset returned to homeport at Naval Base San Diego May 20, ending a seven-month deployment.
Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked aboard the ships of the ready group and arrived Friday to disembark at Camp Pendleton, the U.S. Navy said.
"I am so excited to be able to welcome home the Makin Island Amphibious Readiness Group and 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit to San Diego,'' said Rear Admiral Philip Sobeck, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 3.
"These ships were...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)