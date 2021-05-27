Three Navy ships return to San Diego after seven-month deployment

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Scott Vigus, forward air controller with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, holds his newborn son for the first time during a homecoming event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 20, 2021. The 15th MEU returned from a seven-month deployment to the U.S. 3rd, 5th, 6th, and 7th Fleet areas of operation, serving as a crisis-response force for combatant commanders in the Africa, Central and Indo-Pacific commands.

SAN DIEGO – The amphibious assault ship Makin Island and amphibious transport dock ships San Diego and Somerset returned to homeport at Naval Base San Diego May 20, ending a seven-month deployment.

Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked aboard the ships of the ready group and arrived Friday to disembark at Camp Pendleton, the U.S. Navy said.

"I am so excited to be able to welcome home the Makin Island Amphibious Readiness Group and 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit to San Diego,'' said Rear Admiral Philip Sobeck, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 3.

"These ships were...