Earth is not our trash can

What person on earth thinks it is okay to take their drive thru lunch and throw it out of the car in a parking lot?

Every weekend I go to Lowe's in Temecula to pick up our home project

materials and sadly see trash from Cane's chicken restaurant thrown on the parking lot from both sides of a car in many parking spaces.

There are trash cans outside Cane's and Lowe's and the drivers have trash cans at home. The drivers can also put the trash back in the paper bag and store in the car trunk until they get home.

Anything but littering Lowes or Cane's or anywhere else.

What mindset is this? Mayb...