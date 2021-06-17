Board implements state law waiving criminal fees

The State Assembly Bill 1869 was signed into law Sept. 18, 2020 by Gov. Gavin Newsom and made the state the first in the nation to repeal most criminal administrative fees and forgive associated debt.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted June 8 to amend the County's administrative code, the final step in fully implementing state legislation that eliminates the assessment and collection of criminal fees, prior to the law's effective start date of July 1.

The board action amends the San Diego County Administrative Code to m...