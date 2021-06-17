FUESD's $55.6 million budget has 'planned' deficit of 1.6 million

When is it OK to have a $1.6 million deficit in your budget? For the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District, it’s not a bad thing, said Cindi Martin, Associate Superintendent of Educational Services. In fact, it’s good.

Martin presented the 2021-2022 budget to the school board on Monday, June 7 at a public hearing. The first reading was unanimously approved by the board. It will come back to the board on June 21 for the final reading. Martin urged residents to read the document at the district office and to contact her with any questions.

Regarding the deficit spending, she explai...