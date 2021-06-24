Fallbrook Woman's Club installs new officers

The Fallbrook Woman's Club installs the new 2021-2022 officers, from left, back, Judie Erickson, Teri Katz, Pam Hermansader, Roxann Clouse, Diane Jansen; front, Linda Lovett, C.J. Maus, Kathy Simmons, Linda Larson, Mary Vitrano, Lee Johnson, Alice LaBonte-Hsu and Sharon Drucker.

FALLBROOK – The new 2021 – 2022 board of directors for the Fallbrook Woman's Club was installed in an Italian Pasta-themed ceremony, June 8. The ceremony was conducted by outgoing president Roxann Clouse and incoming president Mary Vitrano.

Each new officer was called to the front of the meeting and read their duties and

presented with a colander containing pasta, tomato sauce, a head of garlic, and a

red and white checked napkin. The type of pasta selected had special meaning to

correspond with their jobs.

The new officers are treasurer Alice LaBonte-Hsu, assistant treasurer Diane J...