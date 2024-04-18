Traffic Collision Causes Injuries and Damage

A traffic collision at the intersection of Winter Haven Road and South Mission Road resulted in multiple injuries and significant property damage when one vehicle, a sedan, crashed through a concrete wall Saturday morning, 04/20/24.

The incident occurred around 9:52 a.m. local time, according to CHP reports. Reports indicate two vehicles were involved in the collision, one of which was described as a Ford pickup truck, the other a sedan.

According to reports on scene, the pickup truck was t-boned by the sedan. According to NCFPD PIO Capt Choi, "Four people were transported to Palomar with non-life-threatening injuries." PIO Choi added that extracation was needed for at least one person in the pickup truck.

Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene. One individual was heard on an open line requesting assistance, stating that paramedics were on their way.

At 10:07 a.m., authorities confirmed the need for two tow trucks to remove vehicles from the scene.

By 10:47 a.m., officials noted damage to a property located at 743 W. Winterhaven Road as a result of the collision, with one of the vehicles crashing through a concrete wall.

Further details about the incident and any injuries sustained were not immediately available.

The area was reported to have debris in the lanes where the collision occurred, leading to traffic congestion.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.