How is Fallbrook most like an island?

Ace Hardware owner compares his Kauai store to new acquisition

Fallbrook Ace Hardware's new store manager Kevin Coleman, left, is seen with employees Stephanie Lewis, Adam De La Torre, Rhonda Moxon, John Rizzo and Loma May.

The two new owners of Joe's Hardware – now known as Fallbrook Ace Hardware – have a very similar franchise in Kauai, Hawaii.

Not only are the stories of each purchase parallel, but Mark Schulein said in an interview that these two locations have more in common.

"They are both super isolated," said the Newport Beach businessman," and residents seem to really love their community and don't want to live anywhere else."

Yes, Fallbrook has the Aloha Spirit!

Schulein and Matt Fales are equal partners of the Ace franchises in Fallbrook and the town of Kapaa, Kauai, Hawaii. They became owne...