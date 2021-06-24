Re: 'Critical Race Theory – What's the big deal' [Village News, Editorial, 6/10/21]

Here is Critical Race Theory in a nutshell: “The core idea of Critical Race Theory is that racism is a social construct, and that it is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies.” In other words, CRT ferrets out systemic problems. It does not, and cannot, deal with individual bias. There are other programs that purport to do so, but that’s a different discussion.

If you’ve been following the news regarding our schools, you’ve seen and heard a lot of misinformation about CRT. The prime purveyor of such misinf...