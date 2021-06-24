Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Man who died counting Bighorn sheep in Borrego heat ID'd

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/24/2021 at 8:44pm



SAN DIEGO - Authorities today released the name of a 68-year-old Los Angeles-area man who died last weekend during an outing with a volunteer group counting bighorn sheep amid scorching heat in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park.

A hiker found Donald White of Culver City in medical distress in the area of Borrego Palm Canyon Trail shortly after noon Saturday and made a 911 call to report the emergency, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Paramedics arrived to find White unconscious and unresponsive. After trying in vain to revive him, the personnel pronounced him...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/24/2021 20:53