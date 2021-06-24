Man who died counting Bighorn sheep in Borrego heat ID'd

SAN DIEGO - Authorities today released the name of a 68-year-old Los Angeles-area man who died last weekend during an outing with a volunteer group counting bighorn sheep amid scorching heat in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park.

A hiker found Donald White of Culver City in medical distress in the area of Borrego Palm Canyon Trail shortly after noon Saturday and made a 911 call to report the emergency, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Paramedics arrived to find White unconscious and unresponsive. After trying in vain to revive him, the personnel pronounced him...