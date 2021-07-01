Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Financial Focus: Declare your financial freedom

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/30/2021 at 10:28am

Brian Schrock

Village News/Courtesy photo

Edward Jones financial adviser Brian Schrock

FALLBROOK – Independence Day is almost here. And as we make progress in moving past the COVID-19 pandemic, more of us will be able to enjoy Fourth of July activities. However you observe the holiday, it's important to recognize all the liberties we enjoy in this country. But you may still need to work at one particular type of freedom – and that's financial freedom. How can you achieve it?

There's no one instant solution. But you can work toward financial independence by addressing these areas:

• Retirement savings – Approximately 45% of Americans think the ideal retirement i...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/01/2021 16:47