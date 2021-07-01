Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Rick Monroe
Special to the Village News 

FUESD board closed meetings raise questions

 
Multiple closed session meetings have been scheduled by the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District the last couple of weeks, but district officials and

board members have been mum about what is being discussed. However those discussions seem to involve an “internal complaint” or lawsuit that centers around Caron Lieber.

At the board’s June 11 special meeting – to discuss litigation – Lieber was asked not to attend. At the meeting, by a 3-1 vote of the remaining board members, Lieber was voted off the board as president. Board members JoAnn Lopez, Susan Liebes and Ricardo Fave...



