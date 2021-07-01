Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jim Desmond
5th District 

Per-mile tax is a nonstarter

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/30/2021 at 11:56am



In 2004, SANDAG proposed a new sales tax to voters that would generate $14

billion dollars, which promised to relieve traffic congestion, improve safety, and

match state/federal funds to improve the following freeways: I-5, I-8, I-15, SR 52,

SR 54, SR 56, SR 67, SR 76, SR 78, SR 94, SR 125, I-805. And the measure promised improvements to public transit routes. Voters passed this under the impression their commute home would be made faster and easier.

This has not happened. Instead, SANDAG staff front-loaded public transit projects

while leaving 14 of the highway projects unfunded. Now, the...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/01/2021 16:47