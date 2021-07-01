Per-mile tax is a nonstarter
Last updated 6/30/2021 at 11:56am
In 2004, SANDAG proposed a new sales tax to voters that would generate $14
billion dollars, which promised to relieve traffic congestion, improve safety, and
match state/federal funds to improve the following freeways: I-5, I-8, I-15, SR 52,
SR 54, SR 56, SR 67, SR 76, SR 78, SR 94, SR 125, I-805. And the measure promised improvements to public transit routes. Voters passed this under the impression their commute home would be made faster and easier.
This has not happened. Instead, SANDAG staff front-loaded public transit projects
while leaving 14 of the highway projects unfunded. Now, the...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)