San Diego International Airport granted federal funds for rehab project

SAN DIEGO – San Diego International Airport received a $16 million federal grant for noise mitigation measures.

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration is awarding more than $845 million in airport infrastructure grants nationwide.

"We don't want to just build our airports back to the way things were before the pandemic," U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.

"We want our airports to be better than ever – accessible to all, delivering maximum benefit to their communities and helping directly and indirectly create jobs for millions of Americ...