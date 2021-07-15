Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Nearly 300 weapons exchanged for gift cards, skateboards in Vista

 
Last updated 7/14/2021 at 3:33pm



A total of 298 weapons were exchanged for gift cards or skateboards Sunday, July 11, at a Guns For Gift Cards event conducted by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The event was held at the Vista Court complex parking lot, 325 South Melrose Drive, according to sheriff’s officials.

Participants received a $100 gift card for handguns, rifles and shotguns or a $200 gift card for assault weapons. They could also exchange their unwanted weapons for a new skateboard. By the end of the event, about 20 skateboards were given out, officials said.

The weapons will be checked to see if...



