A young man made my day

 
Last updated 7/29/2021 at 2:23pm



Today, my mom and I were at Starbucks in line for our "regular order of'' Caffe Mocha's and there was a beautiful blue Ford Ranger Pick up ahead of us in the line. I commented that the truck was really pretty, but that I was disappointed that Ford did not make the old smaller pick-up anymore....just small talk.

The young man in the pickup truck moved along and got his order and left. When we went to the window to pick up our order, we were informed that the man in the pickup ahead of us had paid for our order!

Well, just go figure. I have heard of that happening, but I have never done it, and there you go, we were the lucky recipients of a very kind gesture. To top it off, it is my birthday! So a very grateful "Thank You" to this very thoughtful young man.

Jan Mahr Owen and Chick Mahr

 

