USMC spouse wins Mrs. California

CAMP PENDLETON – Elizabeth Peace, Marine Corps spouse, federal employee and child advocate, was crowned Mrs. California America 2021 on Aug. 14 at the Fox Events Center in Redlands. She'll represent the Golden State when she goes on to compete for the national title of Mrs. America in Las Vegas in November.

Peace, age 41 and mother of two boys, competed to bring awareness to the No. 1 health epidemic facing children: child sexual abuse. Every 73 seconds someone in the United States is sexually assaulted. Every 9 minutes that person is a child.

"My goal is to show today's youth that they c...