Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

USMC spouse wins Mrs. California

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/26/2021 at 1:39pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

Marine Corps spouse Elizabeth Peace is crowned Mrs. California.

CAMP PENDLETON – Elizabeth Peace, Marine Corps spouse, federal employee and child advocate, was crowned Mrs. California America 2021 on Aug. 14 at the Fox Events Center in Redlands. She'll represent the Golden State when she goes on to compete for the national title of Mrs. America in Las Vegas in November.

Peace, age 41 and mother of two boys, competed to bring awareness to the No. 1 health epidemic facing children: child sexual abuse. Every 73 seconds someone in the United States is sexually assaulted. Every 9 minutes that person is a child.

"My goal is to show today's youth that they c...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/26/2021 17:40