Regarding the recall election

To all Democratic and Independent voters: it’s up to us to keep California blue. And it couldn’t be any easier, since every voter is receiving a mail-in ballot. If you haven’t already voted, simply mark the “No” option, put the ballot in the return envelope, sign (your registered name), and date it, and drop it in the mail promptly. No stamp required.

To all Republican voters, I suggest following the above procedure as well. I understand you had concerns earlier. What our governor asked was for us to consider our responsibilities to work together for the common good. And collectively, we have. Just look where we are now, compared to red states like Florida and Texas. California is the most diverse state in the Union – in its population, its economy, and its geography. Accordingly, it is a very difficult state to govern. So what do you think you could accomplish by putting a complete neophyte in office?

A few of the candidates can talk a good game, but not one has any applicable experience. In a best case scenario, the “winner” could manage only to be embarrassed. A determined individual might be able to impede California’s progressive efforts somewhat. The Governor does have extensive ability to write executive orders. But in this case, who could he/she get to enforce them? Also, any efforts to enact regressive Republican policies into law would be stillborn: our legislature has a veto-proof Democratic majority.

John Terrell