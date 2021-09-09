Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayObituariesContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Kim Harris
Managing Editor 

Car goes over embankment in crash on Mission Road

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/10/2021 at 6:07pm

North County Fire Protection District photo

NCFPD arrived on scene to rescue a driver who drove down the embankment to avoid crashing into the car in front of them.

Emergency crews were at the scene of a solo traffic accident that left a vehicle over the side of the roadway and 20 feet down an embankment in the 1400 block of East Mission Road in Fallbrook, according to NCFPD PIO John Choi. The call came in at 3:06 pm and roadways were completely open and car was removed by 3:56 pm.

Motorists experienced delays on East Mission as it was reduced to one lane while NCFPD first responders rescued the driver. The driver had minor injuries and refused to be transported to the hospital. It was reported that the car exited the street in order to avoid hitting the car in front that had slowed or come to a stop.

The lane was closed again after the tow truck arrived and was retrieving the car from the embankment.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 09/10/2021 21:14