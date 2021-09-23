Car vs. Semi on SB 15

A sedan is towed away after a collision with a semi on SB 15 south of SR 76.

At 5:57 am this morning a collision was reported between a semi-truck and trailer and a red sedan on southbound I-15 just south of SR 76.

Village News/ACI Investigations A sedan is towed away after a collision with a semi on SB 15 south of SR 76.

According to NCFPD John Choi, it was reported that the sedan side-swiped the semi. "The patient, a young adult male, self-extricated and was taken to Palomar via ground ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries."

Both vehicles were pulled over to the righthand shoulder and there was a fire engine blocking lane #4 because a small part of the car was impeding into the lane.

Another person reporting to the CHP said it appeared that "a small vehicle ran into the back of it [semi]." Unconfirmed reports on the CHP log suggest the driver may also have been drinking.

This is an early version story in process and it will be updated as information is available.