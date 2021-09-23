Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayObituariesContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Julie Reeder 

Car vs. Semi on SB 15

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/25/2021 at 8:29am

Village News/ACI Investigations

A sedan is towed away after a collision with a semi on SB 15 south of SR 76.

At 5:57 am this morning a collision was reported between a semi-truck and trailer and a red sedan on southbound I-15 just south of SR 76.

Village News/ACI Investigations

A sedan is towed away after a collision with a semi on SB 15 south of SR 76.

According to NCFPD John Choi, it was reported that the sedan side-swiped the semi. "The patient, a young adult male, self-extricated and was taken to Palomar via ground ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries."

Both vehicles were pulled over to the righthand shoulder and there was a fire engine blocking lane #4 because a small part of the car was impeding into the lane.

Another person reporting to the CHP said it appeared that "a small vehicle ran into the back of it [semi]." Unconfirmed reports on the CHP log suggest the driver may also have been drinking.

This is an early version story in process and it will be updated as information is available.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 09/25/2021 12:21