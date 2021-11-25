Tips Sought in Disappearance of 20-Year-Old Indiana Woman in San Diego

SAN DIEGO - Authorities asked the public today to keep an eye out for a 20-year-old Indiana woman who went missing in San Diego more than

three weeks ago.

The last known whereabouts of Lateche Norris were in the East Village on Nov. 4, when she was seen with her boyfriend, 25-year-old Joseph ``Joey''

Smith, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The following day, Norris spoke to her mother by phone. Her family has had no contact with her since then the police said.

Norris' mother has told reporters she fears for her daughter's safety due to serious fights the young woman has had with Smith, including one on the

day before her disappearance.

The SDPD has categorized Norris as an ``at-risk'' missing person due to ``the totality of the circumstances, including the length of time (she) has

been missing and the absence of anyone reporting verifiable contact with her,'' according to a statement from the department.

At the time of the last known sighting of Norris, she was wearing black leggings, a black sweatshirt, and black-and-white tennis shoes, and was

carrying a black-and-white checkered backpack.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Norris or Smith is asked to call the SDPD Missing Persons Unit at 619-531-2277.

