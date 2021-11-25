Traffic accident closes all SB I-15 lanes north of SR 76

All lanes are blocked SB I-15. Fire crews put out a truck on fire. What is not clear in this picture is another car that was fully engulfed.

A two-vehicle accident closed all lanes north of the 76 on the Southbound side, however, one lane is now open. NCFPD crews arrived on the scene to find a two-vehicle traffic accident with one vehicle fully engulfed, which caught the second vehicle on fire. One patient has been transported to the hospital and crews are waiting for tow trucks to arrive on the scene and then they can reopen the freeway. 8 pm

This is an early version story. Will report more as information becomes available.