Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Village News Staff 

Traffic accident closes all SB I-15 lanes north of SR 76

 
Last updated 11/27/2021 at 10:41am

Village News/NCFPD PIO John Choi

All lanes are blocked SB I-15. Fire crews put out a truck on fire. What is not clear in this picture is another car that was fully engulfed.

A two-vehicle accident closed all lanes north of the 76 on the Southbound side, however, one lane is now open. NCFPD crews arrived on the scene to find a two-vehicle traffic accident with one vehicle fully engulfed, which caught the second vehicle on fire. One patient has been transported to the hospital and crews are waiting for tow trucks to arrive on the scene and then they can reopen the freeway. 8 pm

This is an early version story. Will report more as information becomes available.

 

