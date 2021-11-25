New study states regional collaboration key to decarbonization
Last updated 11/26/2021 at 1:43am
Gig Conaughton
County of San Diego Communications Office
Reducing carbon emissions to zero regionally can be done, according to a new academic report commissioned by the county. The reductions will require local governments and agencies to work together, and the County of San Diego is positioned to coordinate that effort, the report states.
County Supervisors scheduled a public hearing Wednesday, Nov. 17 to discuss the draft "San Diego Regional Decarbonization Framework" report's findings as it nears its first phase of completion in February.
The Board commissioned the report in January wh...
