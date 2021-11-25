Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

New study states regional collaboration key to decarbonization

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/26/2021 at 1:43am

According to a recent UC San Diego report, San Diego County has the potential to become a leader in decarbonization across California. Village News/Courtesy photo

Gig Conaughton

County of San Diego Communications Office

Reducing carbon emissions to zero regionally can be done, according to a new academic report commissioned by the county. The reductions will require local governments and agencies to work together, and the County of San Diego is positioned to coordinate that effort, the report states.

County Supervisors scheduled a public hearing Wednesday, Nov. 17 to discuss the draft "San Diego Regional Decarbonization Framework" report's findings as it nears its first phase of completion in February.

The Board commissioned the report in January wh...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021